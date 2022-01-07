Maha Reports 40,925 Covid-19 Cases, 20 Deaths; No New Omicron Infections

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 40,925 new coronavirus cases, 4,660 more than the previous day and a new high since the pandemic began. The state also reported 20 new deaths, the health department said.

Half the new cases were reported in Mumbai.But no new cases of Omicron variant were recorded during the day.

The infection tally jumped to 68,34,222 and death toll rose to 1,41,614.Of 40,925 new cases and 20 deaths, state capital Mumbai accounted for 20,927 cases and six fatalities.

The tally of active cases surged to 1,41,492, whereas 7,42,684 people are in home quarantine and 1,463 people are in institutional quarantine currently.The number of recovered patients increased to 65,47,410 with 14,256 patients discharged on Friday.

The recovery rate in the state is 95.8 per cent, while case fatality rate is 2.07 per cent.As many as 1,98,893 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of tests conducted so far to 7,01,46,329.

The Mumbai region, which comprises the metropolis and its satellite cities, recorded 33,235 new cases.Pune region recorded 4,765 new cases, Nashik region 1,043, Nagpur region 931, Kolhapur 389, Aurangabad 211, Latur 194, and the Akola region recorded 157 new cases.

Pune region reported 10 fresh fatalities, followed by seven in Mumbai region, and one each in Nashik, Latur and Nagpur regions.Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 68,34,222; New cases 40,925; Death toll 1,41,614; New deaths: 20; Recoveries 65,47,410; Active cases 1,41,492, Total tests 7,01,46,329.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.