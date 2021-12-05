Maharashtra Reports 7 More Omicron Cases, Rajasthan Detects 9; India's Tally of New Variant Rises to 21

The Omicron cases in India rose to 21 on Sunday as nine people were found infected with the new variant of Covid-19 in Rajasthan’s Jaipur and seven more cases were detected in Maharashtra. Those found infected had a travel history to ‘high-risk’ countries or had come in contact with the patient. Genome sequencing was conducted for all suspected cases after they tested positive for coronavirus to ascertain the variant.

In Maharashtra, 6 new cases were reported from Pimpri Chinchwad while one case was registered in Pune. Of the six travellers in Pimpri Chinchwad, three were returnees from Nigeria, while the three others had come in contact with the travellers.

Among the six people, three were minor, while the three others were fully vaccinated. Officials further said that a 44-year-old woman, an Indian national who returned from Nigeria, has mild symptoms, while others were asymptomatic.

Another person in Pune, who had recently returned from Finland, was also found infected with the new variant. He was tested for Covid-19 after mild fever on November 29 and was found positive. Officials further informed that he has taken both doses of vaccine and he is completely stable without any symptoms.

Earlier, a 33-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Thane district, who had arrived in Mumbai on November 24 from Cape Town, South Africa, through Dubai and Delhi, had tested positive for the new variant.

The new cases in Rajasthan include four members of a family, who recently returned from South Africa, and their five acquaintances tested positive for Omicron variant on Sunday. Genome sequencing has confirmed that the nine people have been infected with the new variant, Health Secretary Vaibhav Galriya said.

Galriya said the family of four has already been admitted to the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) Hospital in Pratap Nagar. Five acquaintances, who came in contact with them, are also being admitted to the hospital, the official said.

Delhi also reported the first case on Sunday as a 37-year-old fully vaccinated man who arrived from Tanzania tested positive for Omicron. The patient, a resident of Ranchi, had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2.

He stayed in Johannesburg, South Africa, for a week, officials told PTI. The person is fully vaccinated and is currently admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital with mild symptoms, an official said.

The country reported the first two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Thursday in Karnataka — a 66-year-old South African flyer and a 46-year-old Bengaluru doctor with no travel history. Both men are fully vaccinated. On Saturday, a 72-year-old NRI from Gujarat had tested positive for the new variant. The elderly man had travelled to Jamnagar from Zimbabwe via Mumbai.

