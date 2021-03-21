Maha Reports Highest 30,535 COVID-19 Cases in Day; 99 Die

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 30,535 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest rise in a single day, the state health department said. With this, the state’s overall tally of the infections mounted to 24,79,682 while 99 fatalities pushed the toll to 53,399, it said.

The fresh spike in cases came just three days after Maharashtra recorded its highest rise in a single day at 25,833. The previous highest spike was 24,896 in September 2020. A statement from the Health department said 11,314 patients were discharged during the day, taking the overall count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 22,14,867.

Mumbai reported 3,779 fresh COVID-19 cases in the day while ten patients succumbed to the viral infection.

The COVID-19 tally of Pune district rose by 5,408 in the last 24 hours to reach 4,69,478, while the day also saw 32 deaths and 1,245 people getting discharged. The toll in the district is 9,569. Of the new cases, Pune city accounted for 2,900 and Pimpri Chinchwad 1,416, and the rest were in the rural and cantonment areas.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan held the laxity shown by people in following safety protocols as the reason behind the recent surge and urged them not to let their guard down against the infection.

Meanwhile, the Goa government decided to take strict action against restaurants, hotels or entertainment zones, if they are found not adhering to COVID-19 norms, a state minister said today.

