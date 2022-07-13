CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#WeatherUpdates#SriLanka#IndvsEng
Home » News » India » Maha: Schools, Colleges to Remain Shut in Palghar Tomorrow Due to Heavy Rain Forecast
1-MIN READ

Maha: Schools, Colleges to Remain Shut in Palghar Tomorrow Due to Heavy Rain Forecast

PTI

Last Updated: July 13, 2022, 19:46 IST

Palghar

A flood-like situation occurred in different areas of Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district due to heavy rainfall. (Image: ANI/Twitter)

A flood-like situation occurred in different areas of Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district due to heavy rainfall. (Image: ANI/Twitter)

As the India Meteorological Department forecast heavy rainfall in the district on Wednesday and Thursday, district collector Dr Manik Gursal issued an order in this regard

In light of the heavy rains in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the district administration declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Thursday, an official said. As the India Meteorological Department forecast heavy rainfall in the district on Wednesday and Thursday, district collector Dr Manik Gursal issued an order in this regard.

All anganwadis, government and private schools, zilla parishad schools, civic schools and ashram schools, colleges, training institutes, will remain closed tomorrow, the order stated.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Tags:
first published:July 13, 2022, 19:46 IST
last updated:July 13, 2022, 19:46 IST