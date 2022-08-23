Maha: Senior Citizen Dies of Electrocution in Thane

A 65-year-old man died of electrocution after coming in contact with an electricity distribution panel in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Tuesday, a civic official said. The incident took place in the Upavan area of the city in the early hours of the day, the official said.

The victim, Bhurao Narayan Chavan, was driving a truck when he noticed a two-wheeler parked in the way. He got out of the vehicle and was moving the two-wheeler aside, when he came in contact with a metal plate protruding from a distribution panel box, he said. Chavan got electrocuted and died on the spot, the official said.

Local firemen, personnel from the disaster management cell and police rushed to the scene for aid, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell said. A case of accidental death was registered in this regard, it was stated.

