Maha: Seven Held For Sand Mining On Backwaters Of Ujani Dam

Pune: The Pune rural police arrested seven persons and destroyed four boats, which were allegedly engaged in sand mining in the backwater area of Ujani dam in Indapur tehsil of the district, an official said on Thursday. The police acted on the information that some people were running an illegal sand extraction unit using two boats in the backwater area of the dam on Wednesday night, the official said.

“Accordingly, a raid was conducted, during which we seized four boats, including a suction boat used to extract sand from the waterbody, and nabbed people working at the unit,” assistant police inspector Jeevan Mane of Bhigwan police station said. With the help of the revenue department, four boats were destroyed using gelatine sticks, he said.

A case has been registered against 10 people, including boat owners, under relevant sections of the IPC and Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and seven people have been arrested so far, he said. Sand and machinery worth Rs 12.40 lakh were seized from the spot, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor