Maha Shivratri 2019: A Night Dedicated to Divine Lord Shiva

Shivratri celebrations will be in full swing on Monday, March 4. Shivratri is the night that celebrates the convergence of Shiva and Shakti that makes one 'Sampooran' (complete). Lord Shiva who otherwise is described as a Yogi, a celibate, a 'Virakt' (unattached), also has another dimension for his followers, the one who embodies as 'Ardhnareshwar' and hence symbolizes how man and woman are equal partners for a fruitful life.As per the Maha Shivratri legend, on the behest of Lord Brahma, his granddaughter - Shakti observed a rigorous penance for Lord Shiva with a 'Sankalp' (determination) to be his consort. And this is the night, when Shiva accepted Shakti as his companion.Though whether Lord Shiva consumed substance or not is highly debated, on the night of Maha Shivratri, for the worshippers or followers – Shiva is the substance! The mere chanting of ‘Om Namaha Shivaya’ and 'Har Har Mahadev Shiv Shambhu' can send you in trance, in meditation, in absolute divinity!People worship Lord Shiva and pour milk or gangajal on Shiv Ling, adorn it with bel patta and flowers, and offer ber. The Shiv bhakts stay awake the whole night of Shivratri, sing the praises and legends of Lord Shiva, dance in trance and perform Pooja. The day typically starts with a Vrat (fast) kept with a Sankalp to fast the full day and night, and is completed the next morning after taking a bath.