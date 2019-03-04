English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maha Shivratri 2019: A Night Dedicated to Divine Lord Shiva
As per the Maha Shivratri legend, on the behest of Lord Brahma, his granddaughter - Shakti observed a rigorous penance for Lord Shiva with a 'Sankalp' (determination) to be his consort.
Maha Shivratri is the night that celebrates the convergence of Shiva and Shakti that makes one 'Sampooran' (complete).
Loading...
Maha Shivratri 2019 | Shivratri celebrations will be in full swing on Monday, March 4. Shivratri is the night that celebrates the convergence of Shiva and Shakti that makes one 'Sampooran' (complete). Lord Shiva who otherwise is described as a Yogi, a celibate, a 'Virakt' (unattached), also has another dimension for his followers, the one who embodies as 'Ardhnareshwar' and hence symbolizes how man and woman are equal partners for a fruitful life.
Maha Shivratri – The Legend
As per the Maha Shivratri legend, on the behest of Lord Brahma, his granddaughter - Shakti observed a rigorous penance for Lord Shiva with a 'Sankalp' (determination) to be his consort. And this is the night, when Shiva accepted Shakti as his companion.
Maha Shivratri - When Shiva is the Substance
Though whether Lord Shiva consumed substance or not is highly debated, on the night of Maha Shivratri, for the worshippers or followers – Shiva is the substance! The mere chanting of ‘Om Namaha Shivaya’ and 'Har Har Mahadev Shiv Shambhu' can send you in trance, in meditation, in absolute divinity!
How is Maha Shivratri celebrated
People worship Lord Shiva and pour milk or gangajal on Shiv Ling, adorn it with bel patta and flowers, and offer ber. The Shiv bhakts stay awake the whole night of Shivratri, sing the praises and legends of Lord Shiva, dance in trance and perform Pooja. The day typically starts with a Vrat (fast) kept with a Sankalp to fast the full day and night, and is completed the next morning after taking a bath.
Maha Shivratri – The Legend
As per the Maha Shivratri legend, on the behest of Lord Brahma, his granddaughter - Shakti observed a rigorous penance for Lord Shiva with a 'Sankalp' (determination) to be his consort. And this is the night, when Shiva accepted Shakti as his companion.
Maha Shivratri - When Shiva is the Substance
Though whether Lord Shiva consumed substance or not is highly debated, on the night of Maha Shivratri, for the worshippers or followers – Shiva is the substance! The mere chanting of ‘Om Namaha Shivaya’ and 'Har Har Mahadev Shiv Shambhu' can send you in trance, in meditation, in absolute divinity!
How is Maha Shivratri celebrated
People worship Lord Shiva and pour milk or gangajal on Shiv Ling, adorn it with bel patta and flowers, and offer ber. The Shiv bhakts stay awake the whole night of Shivratri, sing the praises and legends of Lord Shiva, dance in trance and perform Pooja. The day typically starts with a Vrat (fast) kept with a Sankalp to fast the full day and night, and is completed the next morning after taking a bath.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya Share First Pictures From Their Pre-wedding Ceremony
- This is How Kareena Kapoor Reacted on Being Called 'Aunty' on Twitter
- East Meets West: Priyanka Chopra Shares 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' Versions of 'Sucker'
- The Kapil Sharma Show Hosted 1983 World Cup Winning Team and Twitter Calls it Historic
- You've Probably Been Eating Pineapple the Wrong Way Your Entire Life, Here's Proof
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results