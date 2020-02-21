Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
2-min read

Maha Shivratri 2020: A List of 12 Jyotirlingas Spread Across India

To celebrate the day, devotees chant prayers, observe fast and pay obeisance to the god of destruction. A visit to the 12 Jyotirlingas, the holiest places for Shiva worship, is considered to be pious.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 21, 2020, 2:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Maha Shivratri 2020: A List of 12 Jyotirlingas Spread Across India
Devotees performs rituals on a shivling, an idol symbolic of lord Shiva, during Shivratri festival in Ahmedabad. (Image: AP)

The new moon day in the Hindu month of Magha is celebrated as Maha Shivratri. This year, Maha Shivratri is on Friday.

One of the holy trinities in the Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva is worshipped across the country on this day.

To celebrate the day, devotees chant prayers, observe fast and pay obeisance to the god of destruction. A visit to the 12 Jyotirlingas, the holiest places for Shiva worship, is considered to be pious. The Jyotirlingas are spread across the country.

1. Somnath: Located on the western coast of Gujarat, in Prabhas Patan, Saurashtra, the Somnath temple is thronged by devotees. Lord Shiva is believed to have appeared as a fiery column of light here.

2. Nageshwar: This jyotirlinga is also located in Gujarat. This shrine of Mahadev is located in an underground sanctum. The Nageshwar Jyotirlinga symbolizes protection of all types of poisons.

3. Bhimashankar – On the banks of River Bhima in Pune is Bhimashankar temple, where the Jyotirlinga is said to be built by Kumbhakarna’s son Bheema. However, there is a debate over the place of the jyotirlinga, as Shiva Purana considers the Bhimshankar temple near Guwahati to be one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, while Linga Puran calls the Bhim Shankar temple in Bhimpur in Orissa to be one of the 12 shrines.

4. Trimbakeshwar – The holy city of Nashik is home to one of the jyotirlingas, Trimbakeshwar. This shrine is famous of the three-headed linga, representing the trinity – Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh (Shiva).

5. Grishneshwar – Another jyotirlinga in Maharashtra is located in the city of Aurangabad. The Grishneshwar linga is associated with a legend when Lord Shiva helped a mother get back her dead son.

6. Vaidyanath – While the exact location of the Vaidyanath Jyotirlinga is also debated. It believed that the main shrine is the one located in Deoghar, Jharkhand. It is believed that Ravana worshipped Lord Shiva for years and made him agree to go to Sri Lanka. On the way, Lord Vishnu asked Ravana to keep the Shiva linga to rest for some time in Deoghar, marking it as one of the jyotirlingas.

7. Mahakaleshwar – The Mahakal forest in Ujjain houses the Mahakaleshwar temple. According to a popular legend, the shrine was built by a five-year-old boy Srikar. The jyotirlinga is also among the seven mukti-sthal (place to achieve liberation of human soul) in India.

8. Omkareshwar – The Omkareshwar shrine is located in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh. According to the Hindu scriptures, when Gods lost to Demons in the great war, they worshipped to Lord Shiva, who emerged as the Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga.

9. Kashi Vishwanath – The Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, is one of the famous jyotirlingas in India. The shrine also marks its importance due to its location on the shores of holy river Ganga.

10. Kedarnath – The temple in Uttarakhand remains open for just 6 months in a year. Legend has it that Lord Shiva settled here as a jyotirlinga on the request of the twin avatar of Vishnu Nara and Narayana.

11. Rameshwaram – Located in Rameswaram Island in Tamil Nadu, the jyotirlinga is also associated with Lord Rama. It is believed that Lord Rama made a linga of sand and worshipped Lord Shiva, who has since resided here.

12. Mallikarjuna: Known as the “Kailash of the South”, the temple in Srisailam town of Andhra Pradesh serves as the home to Mallikarjuna (Shiva) and Bhramaramba (Devi).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram