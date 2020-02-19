Maha Shivratri 2020: Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi and Time of the Festival

Maha Shivratri is a Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. This year, Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on Friday, February 21. It is believed that Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati on this day. Lord Shiva is often referred to as Maha Dev, signifying his special place among Hindu gods.

Shiva is also believed to have performed the dance of preservation, creation and destruction, known as Tandav, on this night.

Each year, the festival is celebrated in the month of Phalgun (February-March), according to the Panchang, the Hindu calendar.

Shivratri is observed during the 14th day of each month, Maha Shivratri is the most important of all Shivratris. Devotees worship Lord Shiva on this auspicious day to overcome darkness and sadness from their lives.

On this day, devotees fast and pray to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The Shivling is worshipped and yellow flowers and milk is offered. People chant mantras such as ‘Om Namah Shivay’ so that Maha Dev bestows his blessings on them.

Maha Shivratri 2020 time of the puja:

Maha Shivratri Parana: February 22, 6:54 am to 3:25 pm

Beginning of Chaturdashi Tithi: February 21, 5:20 pm

End of Chaturdashi Tithi: February 22, 7:02 pm

Puja time for Nishita Kaal: February 22, 12:09 am to 1:00 am

