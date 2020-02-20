Maha Shivratri 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones

Maha Shivratri, which will be celebrated on Friday, February 21 this year, is an annual festival dedicated to the Lord Shiva. According to Hindu belief, Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati on this day.

Women and young girls pray to Shiva and visit temples to offer milk and flowers to the Shivling on this day.

In Hindu mythology, Shiva is known as the god of destruction and is part of the holy trinity that includes Brahma, the creator, and Vishnu, the preserver.

On Maha Shivratri, devotees worship Lord Shiva and chant ‘Om Namah Shivay’ to seek his blessings.

On this pious occasion of Maha Shivratri 2020, here is a list of wishes and WhatsApp messages to send to your loved ones.

1. May Lord Shiva guide you all your life! Sending you my best wishes this Maha Shivratri. #HappyMahaShivratri

2. On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, may Lord Shiva bless you everything that you want from life. God bless you!

3. Today is the auspicious day of Lord Shiva. Celebrate it with joy of heart and help people understand the values of Lord Shiva. Happy Maha Shivratri 2020.

4. Shivratri blessings to you and your family. May the almighty bless you all with good things and perfect health. Happy Maha Shivaratri.

5. We saw his anger, we saw his fury, we saw his restlessness and Maha Shivratri calmed him down. Happy Shivratri 2020.

6. I wish the glory of Shiva Shankar uplift your soul and banish all your troubles. Happy Maha Shivratri everyone!

7. Show your love to your elders and seek their blessings on this auspicious day of Maha Shivaratri. #Shivratri2020

8. Maha Shivratri is the dark night which brings a new dawn of happiness and prosperity.

9. Spend the whole night of Shivratri by chanting the name of Lord Shiva and seek his divine blessings! A very Happy Maha Shivratri to you and your family!

10. Keep saying Om Namah Shivay! May the blessings of Lord Shiva remain with you throughout your life. Happy Maha Shivratri, 2020!

