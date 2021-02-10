Maha Shivratri 2021: Date, Time, Vrat Vidhi, Significance and All You Need to Know

Maha Shivratri will be observed on March 11, 2021 and is the most significant Hindu festival to celebrate the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti. The day usually falls on Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi of Phalguna Mass. Devotees observe fast for the whole day on Trayodashi and do Parana on the next day i.e, Chaturdashi. Rituals like Puja, Yajna and Jagran are performed. Know about the puja vidhi, muhurat and other details of the day here:

Maha Shivaratri 2021: date and time

Maha shivratri fast date: March 11, 2021

Chaturdashi Tithi begins: 2.39 pm on March 11

Chaturdashi Tithi ends: 3.02 pm onMarch 12

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - 06:27 PM to 09:29 PM on March 12

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 09:29 PM to 12:31 AM on March 12

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:31 AM to 03:32 AM, March 12

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 03:32 AM to 06:34 AM, March 12

Maha Shivratri 2021: vrat vidhi

The Maha Shivratri vrat will start on Trayodishi tithi with a sankalp to observe full day fast without any hindrance. Devotees perform puja and seek blessings from Lord Shiva before completing their fasts. As per the Hindu scriptures, the Maha Shivratri puja is performed four times during the night on Chaturdashi. These four times are also known as char pahars and it is believed that performing puja during these timings frees the person from their past sins and blesses them with moksha. It is mandatory to do Shiv Puja during the night only and the parana should be done after sunrise before the Chaturdashi Tithi ends on the next day. Devotees also chant ‘Om Namah Shivay’ 108 times during the puja.

Maha Shivratri is also known as the day when Shiva was united with Shakti. Devotees also showcase jhanki or procession of Shiva-Parvati marriage at many places in North India. It believed that Goddess Parvati was the incarnation of Goddess Sati.