Maha: Thane COVID-19 Caseload Rises To 1,71,815

Thane:Thane district in Maharashtra has recorded 1,658 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its caseload to 1,71,815, an official said on Tuesday. The district also reported 31 deaths on Monday, taking the toll to 4,396, he said.

So far, maximum COVID-19 cases have been reported from Kalyan at 41,773, followed by Thane city-35,983 and Navi Mumbai-35,934, the official said. As of now, there are 17,787 active COVID-19 cases in the district while 1,49,632 patients have recovered from the viral infection, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 87.09 per cent, while the mortality rate is 2.56 per cent, he said. The neighbouring Palghar district has so far reported 34,449 COVID-19 cases and 666 deaths due to the disease, an official from the district administration said.

