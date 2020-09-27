Maha: Thane Reports 1,621 New COVID-19 Cases, 33 Deaths

Thane:The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane has gone up to 1,68,634 with 1,621 fresh infections in the Maharashtra district, an official said on Sunday. Besides, 33 more patients succumbed to the disease on Saturday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the district to 4,335, he said.

The maximum fresh cases were reported from Thane city at 428, followed by Kalyan-376, and Navi Mumbai-309, he said, adding that the remaining cases were detected in other parts of the district. Out of the total cases so far, Kalyan has reported over 41,000 cases, while Thane city and Navi Mumbai have recorded more than 35,000 cases each, the official said.

As of now, there are 17,940 active COVID-19 cases in the district while 1,46,359 patients have recovered. The recovery rate in the district was 86.79 per cent, while the mortality rate was 2.57 per cent, the official said.

An official from adjoining Palghar said the district has so far reported 33,822 COVID-19 cases and 650 deaths due to the disease.

