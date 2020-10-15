Maha: Thane's COVID-19 Count Goes Up By 1,771; 33 More Die

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

Thane: With the addition of 1,771 fresh cases of COVID-19, the tally in Maharashtra’s Thane district reached 1,95,711, an official said on Thursday. Apart from the latest infections reported on Wednesday, the district also recorded 33 more deaths that raised the toll to 4,947, the official said.

While the recovery rate in the district has improved to 89.93 per cent, the mortality rate stands at 2.53 per cent, he said. Thane district currently has 14,764 active patients, he added.

As per official data, the civic limits of Thane, Kalyan and Navi Mumbai have accounted for 42,277, 47,898 and 41,035 patients respectively. With 1,081 casualties, Thane city has reported maximum number of deaths in the district, followed by Kalyan with 921 and Navi Mumbai with 832, it was stated.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Palghar district has detected 38,355 and reported 784 deaths so far, an official said. PTI COR ARU ARU 10151323 NNNN.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor