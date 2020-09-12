Maha: Three Held For Stealing Motorcycles In Thane

Thane: The police have arrested three members of a gang allegedly involved in stealing motorcycles in Maharashtra’s Thane city, an official said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of patrolling policemen nabbed two men tampering with some motorcycles in a parking lot on Friday evening, senior inspector J A Agarkar of the Kopri police station said.

The duo led the police to the third accused and a manhunt has been launched for other members of the gang involved in the thefts, the official said. The arrested accused have been identified as Pratik Palkar (22), Vishal Chalke (26) and Nitin Wadkar (20) he said.

At least 10 motorcycles worth Rs 14.65 lakh have been recovered from the accused, who used to sell stolen vehicles at lower prices, the official said.

