Maha: Three Thai Women Rescued From Spa In Mira Road

The police busted a sex racket at a spa and rescued five women, including three Thai nationals, in Mira Road area of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police raided Tanish Spa in Beverly Park on Tuesday evening and found five women, including three Thai nationals, at the establishment, the PRO of MBVV police said.

While the women were rescued, three accused, including two women, were arrested for allegedly operating a flesh trade racket at the spa, he said. An offence under relevant sections of the IPC and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) has been registered in this regard, senior inspector Sandeep Kadam of the Mira Road police station said.

While the women were rescued, three accused, including two women, were arrested for allegedly operating a flesh trade racket at the spa, he said. An offence under relevant sections of the IPC and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) has been registered in this regard, senior inspector Sandeep Kadam of the Mira Road police station said.

