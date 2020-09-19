Maha: Tiger Kills Elderly Woman In Yavatmal District

Nagpur: A 60-year-old woman was killed by a tiger at a village in Pandharkawda forest division in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district on Saturday, an official said. The woman was attacked by the big cat while she was working in a field at Mouza Andharwadi village at around 12 pm, the official from Pandharkawda forest department said.

The tiger from Tipeshwar reserve has allegedly been on the move in farms of Andharwadi, Kopamandhvi, Vasri and Kobai villages since the last two months and has preyed on cattle, he said. Personnel from the Special Tiger Protection Force from Melghat and forest staff of Pandhakawda have been tracking and monitoring the big cat, the official said.

The forest department has already alerted villagers about the movement of the tiger in farms, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor