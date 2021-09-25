Maha to Open Religious Places, K’taka Allows Theatres With 100% Capacity: A Look at How States Are Unlocking

Several states have announced relaxations in coronavirus protocols in view of declining caseload. While Maharashtra allowed opening of religious places from October 7 ahead of Navratri, Karnataka decided to open cinema halls and pubs with 100% occupancy. This comes even as the Union Health Ministry on Thursday announced a number of measures to be followed by states for the upcoming festive season in the country from October to November.

Here are the Covid-19 guidelines in place at major states:

Maharashtra

In view of declining coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government on Friday announced that it will reopen all religious places starting October 7 which is also the first day of Navratri. Gyms, yoga centres, salons, spas, beauty parlours can operate at 50 percent capacity till 10 am on all days. All employees must be fully vaccinated.

Theatres, multiplexes can open in Maharashtra from October 22.

“All the schools in rural areas will resume physical classes for standards 5th to 12th," said school education minister Varsha Gaikwad. The state also allowed physical classes to resume for standards 8th to 12th in urban areas.

Marriages are allowed with maximum 100 people at closed premises like hotels or marriage halls and 200 at open-air premises.

The state allowed local trains to reopen for frontline and essential service workers, and for those citizens who are fully vaccinated, i.e., have received both doses of Covid vaccine and have completed 14 days after the second shot from August 15.

Kerala

After being closed since March 2020, the Kerala government decided last week to reopen schools from November 1. The government on September 24 issued draft guidelines for the reopening of schools in the state which includes allowing only two students to sit in a bench and scrapping of mid-day meals for children.

Health Minister Veena George also said that 91.3 per cent of the targeted population, which is above 18 years of age, have taken the first dose of the Covid vaccine and 39 per cent of the same age group received both the doses.

Kerala on Friday logged 17,983 new COVID-19 cases and 127 deaths, taking the infection count to 45,97,293 and the death toll to 24,318.

Delhi

The Delhi government on September 15 said that only 100 people will be allowed in marriage functions and theatres can run with only 50 per cent seating capacity. Schools, with 50% seating capacity, were allowed to be open for students in class 9 to 12.

While visitors are not allowed inside religious places, markets, malls, restaurants and bars in the city are allowed to stay open with 50 per cent seating capacity. Swimming pools, and entertainment and amusement parks will remain shut.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government on Friday announced further relaxations in Covid-19 protocols effective from October 1. The state decided to allow 100 per cent occupancy in cinemas and pubs from October in districts of the State, where there is less than one per cent COVID-19 positivity rate.

Night curfew will be imposed from 10 pm instead of 9 pm and schools to reopen fully from Classes 6-12. Pubs permitted to operate strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour from October 3.

Cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, rangamandiras, auditoriums and similar places permitted to operate with 100 per cent of its seating capacity from October 1 strictly adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour in districts having Covid TPR of less than 1 per cent. At least one dose of vaccine is mandatory for film-goers.

West Bengal

The West Bengal government on September 15 extended Covid-related restrictions until the end of the month with the existing relaxations. The state allows offices, both government and private, to function with half the manpower.

All outdoor activities including movement of people and vehicles are strictly prohibited between 11 pm to 5 am except for essential services.

The state on Friday reported 744 fresh COVID-19 cases, two less than the previous day, with the tally increasing to 15,64,883, according to a health department bulletin. over 5.39 crore beneficiaries have received at least one dose of the vaccines.

Tamil Nadu

Extending lockdown in the state till October 31, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on September 10 that the ban on festivals, and political, religious and cultural events would continue as they could turn into super-spreader events. Buses to neighbouring Kerala continues to remain prohibited due to higher caseload in that state.

The state allows beaches to be open on all days except Sunday. Places of worship remain closed on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for public.

Schools are open across state for classes 9 to 12. However, as several students and teachers have tested positive for Covid-19, CM Stalin said local authorities as well as health and educational department officers, have been directed to continue to implement preventive measures.

Tamil Nadu has registered 1,733 Covid cases yesterday. 1,631 covid patients were discharged after recovery. A total of 27 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

