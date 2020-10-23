Maha: Two Booked For Bludgeoning Dog To Death In Aurangabad

Aurangabad: An offence has been registered against two persons, one of them a minor, for allegedly bludgeoning a dog to death in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad city, police said. A video of the gruesome killing went viral on social media earlier this week, following which Aurangabad Pet Lovers’ Association lodged a complaint at Satara police station, an official said.

The association tracked down the location of the video and reached out the dog owner, who refused to file a complaint, he said. However, after the association lodged the complaint, and an offence under section 429 (mischief by maiming, killing cattle) of the IPC was registered against the two youngsters, who bludgeoned the canine to death with a stick, the official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor