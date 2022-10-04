CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#CongressCrisis#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » India » Maha: Two College Students Killed, Five Injured After SUV Crashes into Roadside Shops in Pune
1-MIN READ

Maha: Two College Students Killed, Five Injured After SUV Crashes into Roadside Shops in Pune

PTI

Last Updated: October 04, 2022, 22:57 IST

Pune (Poona) [Poona], India

Five others who suffered serious injuries have been shifted to Sassoon General Hospital. (Image for representation: Shutterstock)

Five others who suffered serious injuries have been shifted to Sassoon General Hospital. (Image for representation: Shutterstock)

The incident took place on SaswadKapurhol road, when a group of seven students from MIT College in Kothrud were returning after a visit to a temple in Narayanpur, an official said

Two college students were killed and five critically injured when their SUV crashed into roadside shops in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place on Saswad-Kapurhol road, when a group of seven students from MIT College in Kothrud were returning after a visit to a temple in Narayanpur, an official said.

One of the students who was driving the car lost control while negotiating a sharp bend. The vehicle flipped four times before crashing into the roadside shops, he said. Locals alerted the police and the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where two of them were declared brought dead, the official said.

Five others who suffered serious injuries have been shifted to Sassoon General Hospital, he said. The deceased students, Rachit Mehta (18) and Gaurav Lalwani (19), were residents of Kolkata and Raipur respectively, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:October 04, 2022, 22:57 IST
last updated:October 04, 2022, 22:57 IST