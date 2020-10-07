Maha: Two Held For Housebreaking, Theft In Panvel

Thane: Two men have been arrested for allegedly breaking into a house and decamping with valuables worth Rs 5.6 lakh in Panvel, police said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, the police first nabbed Anil Naik, (35), a resident of Giravale village, on the suspicion of breaking into the house in Shirdon village on the night of September 22, sub-inspector Sunil Tarmale of Panvel city police said.

On interrogation, Naik revealed the involvement of Rajesh Vajekar (38) of Shirdonpada, following which both the accused were arrested on Monday and stolen valuables worth Rs 5.14 lakh were recovered from them, he said. An offence under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against the accused with Panvel city police station and further probe is underway, the official added.

