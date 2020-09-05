Maha: Two Held For Stealing Metal Sheets Worth Lakhs

Thane: Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing brass and copper sheets worth over Rs 14 lakh from a godown in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Saturday. The police on Friday nabbed Saitansingh Jaswant Singh Solanki (33), a resident of Nagpada in neighbouring Mumbai and Farooq Hasan Shaikh (42) of Kalwa Shantinagar slum colony, said Rajkumar Shinde, deputy commissioner of police zone-II Bhiwandi.

The accused had broken into a godown in Rahnal area on August 22 and stolen brass and copper sheets worth Rs 14.27 lakh, the official said. Stolen brass sheets worth Rs 7.18 lakh have been recovered from the arrested accused, he said.

A case has been registered in this regard under relevant sections of the IPC with the Narpoli police station of Bhiwandi zone, the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor