Maha: Two Held With Ganja Worth Over Rs 5 Lakh In Aurangabad

Aurangabad: Two men were arrested for alleged possession of ganja worth over Rs 5 lakh in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad city on Thursday, police said. A team from the Aurangabad police’s crime branch intercepted a car in Harsul and on searching the vehicle, found over 106 kg of ganja worth around Rs 5.3 lakh, an official said.

Aurangabad residents Vishal Tamchikar (48) and Shersing Indrekar (36), who tried to flee the scene, have been apprehended, the official said. Meanwhile, the police arrested a man for allegedly selling narcotic tablets outside a liquor shop near Mukundwadi railway station on September 29, an official said.

Awez Khan (20) was caught with tablets worth Rs 75,000 and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor