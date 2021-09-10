Maha Undergoes Covid Surge While Mumbai Records Marginal Dip in Cases Despite Higher Testing

Mumbai on Thursday registered a dip in Covid cases after recording over 500 cases on Wednesday even as Maharashtra reported a rise in Covid cases for the third day in a row.

Even though cases on Thursday remained above 400, Mumbai recorded a marginal dip in cases at 457. Notably, this marginal drop in infections was observed despite higher testing in the capital city. The BMC Covid update said 48,000-plus tests were conducted for the second consecutive day in the run-up to the Ganpati festival.

As per data, the state logged in 4,219 cases and 55 deaths, taking the total caseload to 64.9 lakh and fatalities to 1.4 lakh. The cumulative cases in the state dipped by 15,066 and the total discharges dropped by 15,793 due to reconciliation. Active cases in the state crossed the 50,000 mark but dropped to 4,298 in Mumbai.

A member of the state Covid task force Dr Shashank Joshi told TOI that the city’s Covid graph is steady at the moment and the test positivity rate is around 1 percent. He also predicted that covid cases in the city will remain relatively low with the onset on Ganesh Chaturthi. Another senior doctor at BMC also said that few will be undergoing a covid test in the coming days and many are likely to even travel out of the city in the festive season. He added that it is likely that there will be a rise in cases by Tuesday and Wednesday as people who put off testing will get tested again but it would be a sharp one.

Meanwhile, CM Uddhav Thackeray has urged all citizens to strictly abide by Covid norms in a bid to reduce crowding to keep the spread of the infection in check.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, large-scale celebrations of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival have been put to a halt across the country. Section 144 was imposed in Mumbai from today till 19 September to curb the public celebrations in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“No processions of Ganpati will be allowed and more than five persons can’t gather at a place," said the Mumbai Commissioner’s office. Devotees in the city will have to take the darshan of Lord Ganesha online and they cannot visit mandaps across the city.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here