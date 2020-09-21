Maha: Villager Held For Killing Elderly Man Over Petty Fight

Palghar: A villager has been arrested for allegedly killing a 70-year-old man over a petty dispute in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said on Monday. The incident took place at Kondle village in Wada taluka on Saturday night, police inspector Jaykumar Suryavanshi said.

The victim had a fish collection site near a dam spillway in the village. He suspected that the 45-year-old accused, who had a plot next to his collection site, used to steal fish from the spillway and they had frequent quarrels over it, the official said.

On Saturday night, the victim saw the accused picking up fish from the spillway and again had a fight with him. The accused and his wife then picked up a huge stone and allegedly smashed the victim’s face with it, the police official said.

The victim died on the spot and the couple hid the body in bushes nearby, he said. During a search for the victim, his family members spotted the body near the dam on Sunday morning and lodged a police complaint against the accused and his wife, he said.

The police arrested the accused man and registered a case against him under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence. His wife has not yet been arrested, the official said.

