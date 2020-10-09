Maha: White Kerosene Seized From Bhiwandi Godown; Five Booked

Thane: The police seized white kerosene from a godown in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra and registered a case against five persons for storage and transportation of the hazardous chemical, an official said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a godown in Kalher on Thursday and seized over 22 litre of the chemical stored in drums and tanks, said Rajkumar Shinde, deputy commissioner of police Bhiwandi.

The police have registered offences under relevant sections of the IPC, Environment Act and Manufacture and Storage and Import of Hazardous Chemical Act and Petro Chemical Act against five persons, and no arrests have been made, the official said. The entire seizure, including two vehicles including a tanker, was valued at Rs 10 lakh, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor