Maha: Woman, Daughter Commit Suicide By Jumping Into Lake

Nagpur: A 49-year-old woman and her daughter committed suicide by jumping into Ambazari lake in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city, police said on Friday. Savita Raju Khangar and her daughter Ruchita (19) jumped into the lake on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, following a domestic dispute, an official said.

The deceased lived in a joint family at Wathoda Layout in Nandanvan, he said. A quarrel took place between Savita and her brother- in-law, during which he slapped her in front of other family members, the official said.

Savita left home with her two daughters in the middle of the night and after walking around 12 km to the lake, she jumped in with Ruchita, while her other daughter contacted the family, he said. The police along with personnel from the fire and emergency services Department of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) fished out the bodies, the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered by the Ambazari police in this regard, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor