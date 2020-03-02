Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Maha Woman Escapes Death by Luck as Gun Put to Her Head by Stalker Malfunctions, Accused Held

The youth first fired in the sky and also at the ground. Then he put the gun to the head of the woman and pulled the trigger repeatedly, but fortunately the gun malfunctioned, an officer said.

PTI

Updated:March 2, 2020, 9:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Maha Woman Escapes Death by Luck as Gun Put to Her Head by Stalker Malfunctions, Accused Held
Representative image.

Pune: A 22-year-old stalker carrying a gun accosted a 21-year-old woman, fired in the air and also tried to kill her after she spurned his advances near Alephata town in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Monday. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The accused, identified as Akashy Dandwate, was arrested within hours of the incident which occurred on Sunday evening in Alephata, located 95km away from Pune.

The accused knew the woman since they had studied in the same college at Manchar in the district. According to police, he has been harassing the woman since their college days.

The woman is currently preparing for a competitive examination for recruitment in the state police force. The incident occurred when the woman was riding a two-wheeler to her home along with her female friend after attending the coaching class, a police officer said.

"When she reached at an intersection near Alephata, Dandwate stopped them and said he wanted to talk to the woman," said the officer attached to Narayangaon police station.

"When the complainant refused to speak to him and tried to reach to her mother on her mobile phone, the accused threatened to kill himself as well as the woman. He then whipped out a country-made gun from his jacket and fired in the sky and also at the ground," he said.

The accused then put the gun to the head of the woman and pulled the trigger repeatedly, but fortunately the gun malfunctioned, the officer said.

"Meanwhile, the woman's brother-in-law reached the spot and tried to speak to the accused, while people also started gathering. Seeing the crowd, the accused panicked and fled," he said.

He was arrested on Sunday night and was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram