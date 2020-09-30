INDIA

Maha: Woman Found Strangled To Death In Palghar District

A middle-aged woman was found dead on the roadside at a village on Mumbai-Ahmedabad road in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday. The unidentified woman was found strangled to death with a scarf in Kolhe village of Chinchoti, inspector Vilas Chowgule of Valiv police station said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem and a case under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered against unidentified persons, Palghar police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: September 30, 2020, 4:54 PM IST
