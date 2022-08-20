CHANGE LANGUAGE
Maha Woman Gives Birth Outside PHC in Staff's Absence, Baby Dies
1-MIN READ

Maha Woman Gives Birth Outside PHC in Staff's Absence, Baby Dies

PTI

Last Updated: August 20, 2022, 10:10 IST

Yavatmal, India

District Health Officer Prahlad Chavhan, however, claimed that a medical officer and nurses were present at the PHC but the woman was brought to the centre late. (Photo: PTI)

District Health Officer Prahlad Chavhan, however, claimed that a medical officer and nurses were present at the PHC but the woman was brought to the centre late. (Photo: PTI)

The woman was taken to a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Yavatmal district where the medical staff was absent and the baby died soon after the birth, her family has alleged

A woman gave birth outside a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra as the medical staff was absent at the facility and the baby died soon after the birth, her family has alleged. A health official, however, claimed that the woman was brought to the PHC late.

The incident took place at Vidul in Umarkhed tehsil on Friday. The woman’s father told reporters that he took her to the PHC in an auto rickshaw as he could not arrange an ambulance when she began to have labour pains.

But when they reached the PHC, there was no doctor or other medical staff there, he alleged. His daughter gave birth on the veranda outside the PHC and the infant died sometime later, he said.

District Health Officer Prahlad Chavhan, however, claimed that a medical officer and nurses were present at the PHC but the woman was brought to the centre late. He will visit the PHC on Saturday and investigate the matter, he said.

first published:August 20, 2022, 10:10 IST
last updated:August 20, 2022, 10:10 IST