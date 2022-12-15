CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsBang#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#FIFAGoldenBoot
Home » News » India » Maha: Woman Killed by Tiger; 50 Dead in Chandrapur This Year in Big Cat Attacks
1-MIN READ

Maha: Woman Killed by Tiger; 50 Dead in Chandrapur This Year in Big Cat Attacks

PTI

Last Updated: December 15, 2022, 15:02 IST

New Delhi, India

Photo for representation (Photo: Shutterstock)

Photo for representation (Photo: Shutterstock)

Swaroopa Teletiwar was killed when she was plucking cotton in a field near Khadi village in Saoli range

A 50-year-old woman was mauled to death by a tiger in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district in Thursday afternoon, a forest department official said.

Swaroopa Teletiwar was killed when she was plucking cotton in a field near Khadi village in Saoli range, some 60 kilometres from here, Chief Conservator of Forests Prakash Lonkar said.

In all, 50 persons have died this year in the district in attacks by big cats, another official said. Forty-four of the attacks were by tigers and six by leopards, he said.

Read all the Latest India News here

first published:December 15, 2022, 15:02 IST
last updated:December 15, 2022, 15:02 IST