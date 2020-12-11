Maha: Work On For Industry Status To Film-entertainment Sector

Mumbai: Maharashtra Culture Minister Amit Deshmukh on Friday said a proposal to grant industry status to the film and entertainment sector will be presented in the state cabinet soon. He said the sector provides employment to a large number of people and granting of industry status will allow it to get concessions which, in turn, will strengthen the economy.

“The film and entertainment sector in Maharashtra is expanding and creating opportunities for employment and self- employment. Considering this, a proposal to give industry status to the film and entertainment sector will be presented at the cabinet meeting soon,” Deshmukh said. He was speaking at a meeting of the cultural affairs department.

The sector, which includes television, digital media, live events, animation, out of home media, cinema, radio etc was expanding significantly and needed to be given industry status, the minister said.

