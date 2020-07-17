Maha Youth Held Near Int'l Border in Rann of Kutch over Bid to Sneak into Pakistan to Meet Girlfriend

In a case which looks straight out of Bollywood, a 20-year-old youngster was found dehydrated and semi-conscious in the Rann of Kutch by the BSF on Thursday. On inquiry, the youngster gave his name as Siddiqui Mohammed Zishan, resident of Osmanabad, Maharashtra.

Zishan claimed he wanted to meet his girlfriend in Karachi and was following Google Map to travel from Osmanabad to Karachi via Rann of Kutch. He had biked down from Osmanabad to Dholavira and then started walking across the Rann of Kutch.

"Zishan was stopped at around 2100 hours on July 16 about 1.5 kilometre short of the India-Pakistan international border when he was attempting to cross over to Pakistan through the Rann of Kutch area," a statement by BSF PRO in Gujarat said.

Zishan was found in a dishevelled and dehydrated state. Before the BSF found him he had laid in Kutch unconscious for more than two hours. As per BSF officials, he claimed that he befriended Karachi resident Samra on Facebook and was going to meet her.

"He revealed that he fell in love with a girl namely Samnra from Shah Faisal town, Karachi, Pakistan on Facebook and two were in constant touch over Facebook and WhatsApp. He intended to go to paksitan and used Google Map," BSF said.

It appears Zishan's family got wind of his intention and alerted police. A missing complaint report was filled by Zishan's family in his home town which suspected that he would try and cross over to Pakistan.

Crime Branch of Maharashtra Police shared the information with Balsar police station in Gujarat who in turn got in touch with the BSF.

Zishan's mobile tower location was traced to Dholivara. Search in the area led police to Zishan's black-coloured Bajaj Boxer bike near the fossil park and that gave BSF the first lead. A man hunt finally led to a dehydrated Zishan.

The BSF says Gujarat police is now verifying Zishan's claims who is in their custody.