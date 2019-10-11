Here Are the Traffic Routes to Avoid Ahead of Xi-Modi Informal Meet in Mahamallapuram Today

Ahead of the key informal India-China summit kick-starting on Saturday, with the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tamil Nadu’s Mahamallapuram, a number of traffic diversions have been announced by the state police.

In a press release, the Tamil Nadu police has directed schools, colleges and commercial establishments to plan schedules in accordance with the summit dates, that is, October 11-12.

The state police unit has also released a traffic advisory, stating that there is a possibility of congestion on GST road – from airport to Kathipara, Anna Salai (from Kathipara to Little Mount), Sardar Vallabhai Patel Road, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, and East Coast Road.

Heavy commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles and tankers will not be allowed on the roads from 6 am to 11 pm on the two days in which the India China informal summit will occur, the police added.

Key diversions in Chennai and Mamallapuram over the India China informal summit:

Vehicles from Perungulathur going towards Chennai will not be allowed on GST road. And will be diverted towards Maduravoyal outer ring road from the O point.

Vehicles coming from south Chennai to the city's northern areas can take the Pallavaram Radial Road and go via Chrompet - Tambaram highway to Maduravoyal outer ring road. All vehicles Tambaram and Chrompet can use the Pallavaram Radial road.

All vehicles on GST road will not be allowed towards Guindy. Instead they will be diverted towards 100 feet road from 3.30 to 4.30 pm on October 11.

All vehicles on OMR heading to the city will be diverted into Perumbakkam at the Sholinganallur junction from 2 pm to 9 pm on October 11.

Vehicles on East Coast Road will not be allowed towards Muttukadu from Akkarai junction.

All vehicles on OMR will be diverted towards Perumbakkam from Sholinganallur junction from 7.30 am till 2 pm on October 12.

Vehicles on ECR will not be allowed to proceed to Muttukaadu from Akkarai Junction from 7.30 am to 1.30 pm on October 12

A red-carpet welcome awaits Xi when he arrives here around 5 PM with both the state and the central government agencies making all-out efforts to deck up the coastal town which had strong historical linkages with China's Fujian province. Ahead of the two-day summit, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong told PTI that a "new set of consensus" including "guiding principles" on giving a new direction to the bilateral ties are expected from engagement.

An unprecedented security cover has been thrown in and around Mamallapuram which has inconvenienced people in the town as well as tourists.

