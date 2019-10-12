Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

As Modi, Xi Hold Bilateral Talks Surrounded by Bronze Deities in Kovalam, A Look at the Artefacts on Display

The venue for Saturday's talks is the Taj Fisherman's Cove hotel in the town of Kovalam, the gardens of which will be adorned with a number of ancient artefacts, mostly bronze idols of deities.

News18.com

Updated:October 12, 2019, 11:21 AM IST
As Modi, Xi Hold Bilateral Talks Surrounded by Bronze Deities in Kovalam, A Look at the Artefacts on Display
A bronze statue of Lord Shiva as Nataraj from the Chola period is seen at the venue of Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping's talks, Taj Fisherman's Cove hotel in Kovalam. (Image: News18)

After holding talks at the ancient stone temple complex by the scenic shore of Mahabalipuram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday held talks in a venue tailored to render an air of culture, much like Friday's.

The venue for Saturday's talks is the Taj Fisherman's Cove hotel in the coastal town of Kovalam, the gardens of which will be adorned with a number of ancient artefacts, mostly bronze idols of deities.

The iconic dancing Shiva, or Nataraj, depicted in a bronze statue called 'Chidambaram Natarajar' will decorate the hotel. Lord Shiva is seen performing the 'Tandava' in the in a remarkable Chola-era bronze, dating between the 10th and 11th century.

Another statue depicts Lord Ganesha on a lotus pedestal, also in a dancing pose with his mount, the mouse. The deity is flanked by two bronze maidens on either side.

Shiva's consort Parvati is also seen in her Sivakami form in another idol from the Chola period. Sivakami is in the Tribhanga pose (three graceful bends) in the 10th century statue.

parvati

Other idols in whose midst the two leaders will spend the second day of their informal summit include Lord Vishnu, also known as Perumal.

vishnu

Several avatars of Hindu deities, all fashioned in bronze, including Narasimha, Ardhanari (the ultimate divine manifestation of the masculine and feminine), Goddess Durga, and the sage Dattatreya, have also been brought to the luxury hotel for the event.

