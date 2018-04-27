MAHABEEJ Recruitment 2018: 171 Posts, Apply before 10th May 2018

MAHABEEJ Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 171 Group B, C and D vacancies has begun on the official website of Maharashtra State Seed Corporation Limited (MAHABEEJ), Akola - mahabeej.com. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 10th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.mahabeej.com/Step 2 - Click link: https://mahapariksha.gov.in/OnlinePortal/regismhbj under 'Recruitment Advt 2018 for the various posts of Group B, C & D' in Latest News sectionStep 3 - Register yourself and sign in with your registration credentialsStep 4 - Fill the application form, make online payment and complete the application processStep 5 - Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceUnreserved Category - Rs.500SC/ ST Category - Rs.250District Manager / Category Officer - 4Junior Centre Engineer - 4Accountant / Internal Auditor - 1Self Assistant of Managing Director - 1Junior Engineer - 3Stenographer - 3Junior Breeder - 2Assistant Area Officer - 54Draftsman - 1Gardener (Mali) - 1Clerk-Typist - 25Laboratory Assistant - 1Junior Clerk-Typist - 5Junior Process Assistant - 34Junior Operator - 12Peon/Watchman - 20The eligibility criterion differs for the posts mentioned above, thereby applicants are advised to visit official website and read through the advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:District Manager / Category Officer - Rs.30,000 per monthJunior Centre Engineer - Rs.30,000 per monthAccountant / Internal Auditor - Rs.30,000 per monthSelf Assistant of Managing Director - Rs.30,000 per monthJunior Engineer - Rs.30,000 per monthStenographer - Rs.28,000 per monthJunior Breeder - Rs.28,000 per monthAssistant Area Officer - Rs.28,000 per monthDraftsman - Rs.28,000 per monthGardener (Mali) - Rs.20,000 per monthClerk-Typist - Rs.30,000 per monthLaboratory Assistant - Rs.30,000 per monthJunior Clerk-Typist - Rs.19,000 per monthJunior Process Assistant - Rs.16,000 per monthJunior Operator - Rs.16,000 per monthPeon/Watchman - Rs.14,000 per monthThe candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test.