MAHABEEJ Recruitment 2018: 171 Posts, Apply before 10th May 2018

MAHABEEJ Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 171 Group B, C and D vacancies has begun on the official website of Maharashtra State Seed Corporation Limited (MAHABEEJ), Akola - mahabeej.com. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 10th May 2018.

Updated:April 27, 2018, 2:04 PM IST
MAHABEEJ Recruitment 2018: 171 Posts, Apply before 10th May 2018
Screen grab of the official website of MAHABEEJ.
MAHABEEJ Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 171 Group B, C and D vacancies has begun on the official website of Maharashtra State Seed Corporation Limited (MAHABEEJ), Akola - mahabeej.com. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 10th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for MSSCL Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.mahabeej.com/
Step 2 - Click link: https://mahapariksha.gov.in/OnlinePortal/regismhbj under 'Recruitment Advt 2018 for the various posts of Group B, C & D' in Latest News section
Step 3 - Register yourself and sign in with your registration credentials
Step 4 - Fill the application form, make online payment and complete the application process
Step 5 - Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference

Direct Link - https://mahapariksha.gov.in/OnlinePortal/regismhbj

Application Fee:

Unreserved Category - Rs.500
SC/ ST Category - Rs.250

MSSCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

District Manager / Category Officer - 4
Junior Centre Engineer - 4
Accountant / Internal Auditor - 1
Self Assistant of Managing Director - 1
Junior Engineer - 3
Stenographer - 3
Junior Breeder - 2
Assistant Area Officer - 54
Draftsman - 1
Gardener (Mali) - 1
Clerk-Typist - 25
Laboratory Assistant - 1
Junior Clerk-Typist - 5
Junior Process Assistant - 34
Junior Operator - 12
Peon/Watchman - 20

Eligibility Criteria:

The eligibility criterion differs for the posts mentioned above, thereby applicants are advised to visit official website and read through the advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://www.mahabeej.com/jobs/Apr2018/DETAILS.pdf

Pay Scale:

District Manager / Category Officer - Rs.30,000 per month
Junior Centre Engineer - Rs.30,000 per month
Accountant / Internal Auditor - Rs.30,000 per month
Self Assistant of Managing Director - Rs.30,000 per month
Junior Engineer - Rs.30,000 per month
Stenographer - Rs.28,000 per month
Junior Breeder - Rs.28,000 per month
Assistant Area Officer - Rs.28,000 per month
Draftsman - Rs.28,000 per month
Gardener (Mali) - Rs.20,000 per month
Clerk-Typist - Rs.30,000 per month
Laboratory Assistant - Rs.30,000 per month
Junior Clerk-Typist - Rs.19,000 per month
Junior Process Assistant - Rs.16,000 per month
Junior Operator - Rs.16,000 per month
Peon/Watchman - Rs.14,000 per month

Selection Process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test.

Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
