MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2018: 15 Engineering Posts, Apply before 5th May 2018

MAHADISCOM Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 15 vacancies for the post of Chief Engineer and Superintending Engineer has begun on the official website of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) - mahadiscom.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 5th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.mahadiscom.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Advertisement Number 02/2018 for the post of Chief Engineer and Superintending Engineer’ under ‘News and Latest Announcements’ on the home pageStep 3 – Right Click on the Download and save the fileStep 4 – Download the Application FormStep 5 – Fill in the form with required information and send the form with other requisite documents at below-mentioned address:‘General Manager (HR-Planning), MSEDCL, Ground Floor, Estrella Batteries Expansion Compound, Dharavi Road, Matunga, Mumbai – 400019’Unreserved Category - Rs.600SC/ ST Category – Rs.300The application fee needs to be paid by demand draft drawn in favor of “Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, Mumbai only.Chief Engineer (Distribution) – 6Superintending Engineer (Distribution) – 9Chief Engineer – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering/ Technology from a University or Institute in India incorporated under Central Act or a State Act with 15 years post qualification experience in Power Sector.Superintending Engineer - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering/ Technology from a University or Institute in India incorporated under Central Act or a State Act with 12 years post qualification experience in Power Sector.Chief Engineer – 50 years as on 5May 2018Superintending Engineer – 45 years as on 5May 2018Relaxation of the age is applicable as per current norms.Chief Engineer (Distribution) – Rs.45900 to Rs.88,800Superintending Engineer (Distribution) - Rs.35875 to Rs.79510The selected candidates will be entitled to DA, HRA, Medical Benefit, Leave Encashment, CPF, and Gratuity as per the Rules of the Company.The candidates will be selected on the basis of In-Basket Exercises, Committee Exercises, Presentation, Group Discussion and Personal Interview.