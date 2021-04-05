Mahakumbh 2021: Uttarakhand Govt to Provide Ration to Akharas, Ashrams at Affordable Rates

The Uttarakhand government will provide 18 hundred metric tonnes of ration to the akharas and ashrams at an affordable price for the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. The ration items will soon reach the warehouse of the food supply department.

During the Kumbh Mela at Haridwar, Annadras and Bhandaras are arranged frequently in the akharas, ashrams, and monasteries. The saints along with common devotees eat in these banquets. Since large quantities of wheat, rice, sugar, etc. are required to provide food, the ration will be made available to the ashrams at affordable rates, by the government.

The government allocated about 18 hundred metric tonnes of ration for Kumbh Mela and a notification has been issued regarding this.

The Haridwar District Food Supply Officer K.K. Aggarwal informed that by next week the ration will reach the godown and its distribution will be started to the ashrams.

The government will provide wheat at rupees five per kg, rice at rupees six per kg, and sugar at rupees 17 per kg. This will reduce the financial burden on the religious institutions running the free banquets.

The common devotees who have reached the Kumbh Mela can also take advantage of this scheme of the government. The district food supply officer has also said that all the ashrams and dharamshalas will be provided ration as per their demand and even the common devotees can avail the ration at discounted rates if they wish to cook their own food.