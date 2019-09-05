Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mahalaxmi Vrat 2019: Date, Time and Significance of This 16-day Long Fast

The total fasting days might reduce to fifteen days or might increase to seventeen days, depending on leaped and skipped Tithi during fasting period.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 5, 2019, 2:25 PM IST
Mahalaxmi Vrat 2019: Date, Time and Significance of This 16-day Long Fast
A devotees carries a basket with idols of lord Ganesha and goddess of wealth Lakshmi to perform rituals on Bengali New Year in Kolkata. (Image: AP)
Mahalaxmi Vrat 2019: Date, Time and Significance

Mahalaxmi Vrat, dedicated to Goddess Laxmi, is observed for a period of sixteen consecutive days, starting from the ashtami (8th day) of the Shukla Paksha (the waxing phase of moon) in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada and ending on Krishna Paksha Ashtami (8th day during the waning phase of moon) of the Ashwin month.

Depending on leaped and skipped Tithi during fasting period, total fasting days might reduce to fifteen days or might increase to seventeen days. The observance comes four days after Ganesh Chaturthi and continues till the eighth day of the Pitru Paksha (the fortnight dedicated to ancestors) period.

This fast is observed with full fervour and dedication in the northern regions of India such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

Significance of MahalaxmiVrat

The glory of this sacred vrat was explained by Lord Sri Krishna to King Yudhisthira, the eldest of the Pandav brothers. The greatness of MahalaxmiVrat is also stated in religious scriptures like ‘Bhavishya Purana’. Mahalaxmi Vrat is celebrated in honour of Goddess Lakshmi, who is the consort of Lord Vishnu and also considered to be a form of Maa Shakti. The holy vrat starts from the Bhadrapada Shukla Ashtami that is also celebrated as Radha Ashtami, the birthday of Goddess Radha (the companion of Lord Krishna).

Mahalaxmi Vrat Timing (Source: Drikpanchang)

• Sunrise at 6:14 AM September 06, 2019

• Sunset at 6:36 PM September 06, 2019

• Mahalaxmi Vrat begins on September 6, 2019

• Mahalaxmi Vrat ends on September 21, 2019

• Ashtami Tithi begins at 8:49 PM on September 5, 2019

• Ashtami Tithi ends at 8:43 PM on September 6, 2019

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

