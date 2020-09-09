Mahalaxmi Vrat Puja 2020: Everything to Know About Date, Time and the Significance of the day

In the Hindu tradition, Lord Vishnu is considered as the protector of the realm. His consort, Mahalakshmi is worshipped as the Goddess of wealth. Just four days after the Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees worship Goddess Mahalakshmi and observe a fast for sixteen consecutive days, known as the Mahalakshmi Vrat.

The Mahalakshmi Vrat usually begins on the Ashtami Tithi or the eighth day of the Shukla Paksha (bright phase of the Lunar cycle) in the month of Bhadrapada or Bhadon. This fast ends on the Ashtami Tithi in the Krishna Paksha (waning moon) in the Ashwin month of the Hindu calender.

The first day of the Mahalakshmi Vrat often coincides with several important worship of different avatars of her, including Durva Ashtami, Radha Ashtami and Jyeshtha Gauri Puja.

Mahalakshmi Vrat 2020 Date and Time

The Mahalakshmi Vrat for the year 2020 began on August 25, while it will conclude on Thursday, September 10.

Significance of Mahalakshmi Vrat 2020

Goddess Mahalakshmi is often worshipped for wealth and prosperity. According to one of the legends, when Pandava king Yudhishthira lost all his wealth, he begin to ponder on the ways to regain his wealth. To help him out, Lord Krishna suggested him to observe the Mahalakshmi Vrat for sixteen consecutive days.

There are several others popular legends associated with the worship of Goddess Mahalakshmi. It is said that when Dhritarashtra, Queen Gandhari and Kunti sought blessings from Vedvyas in order to ensure prosperity in their kingdom, he blessed them and advised them to observe the Mahalakshmi vrat for sixteen consecutive days.

The Gajalakshmi avatar of Goddess Lakshmi is said to be a symbol of power, prosperity, good luck and bounty. Lord Arjuna asked his father Lord Indra to send Airavat (the mighty elephant) on Earth for his mother Kunti in order to help her observe the Mahalakshmi Vrat.