Mahalaya 2021: Kolkata Marks Festival With Colorful Rangolis At Dawn | See Pics

Mahalaya is celebrated by the devotees of Maa Durga a week before Durga Puja begins. (Image: News18)\nDevotees wake up early in the morning on Mahalaya to worship Goddess Durga by reciting Chandipath. (Image: News18)\nPeople also draw colorful rangolis on the day of Mahalaya. (Image: News18)\nDevotees celebrate this day to mark this day as the arrival of Goddess Durga to Earth from Kailash Parvat. (Image: News18)\nMost Bengalis wake up at 4 in the morning and listen to ‘Mahishasura Mardini’ on the radio. (Image: News18)\nRead all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.