CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#BiggBoss15#Coronavirus#Bollywood#Lakhimpur
Home » News » India » Mahalaya 2021: Kolkata Marks Festival With Colorful Rangolis At Dawn | See Pics
1-MIN READ

Mahalaya 2021: Kolkata Marks Festival With Colorful Rangolis At Dawn | See Pics

Mahalaya 2021: Kolkata Marks Festival With Colorful Rangolis At Dawn | See Pics

Mahalaya is celebrated by the devotees of Maa Durga a week before Durga Puja begins.

Mahalaya is celebrated by the devotees of Maa Durga a week before Durga Puja begins. (Image: News18)
Devotees wake up early in the morning on Mahalaya to worship Goddess Durga by reciting Chandipath. (Image: News18)
People also draw colorful rangolis on the day of Mahalaya. (Image: News18)
Devotees celebrate this day to mark this day as the arrival of Goddess Durga to Earth from Kailash Parvat. (Image: News18)
RELATED NEWS
Most Bengalis wake up at 4 in the morning and listen to ‘Mahishasura Mardini’ on the radio. (Image: News18)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:October 06, 2021, 16:04 IST