Mahant Dharam Das Gives Written Complaint in Ram Mandir Case, Claims Corruption Worth Crores Land Purchase

Lucknow: The controversy over land purchased by Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra during the expansion of Ram Lalla’s temple construction has picked up pace again. Mahant Dharam Das, a disciple of late Abhiram Das who was accused of placing the Ram Lalla idol in 1949 in the Ram Janam bhumi Complex, and who has also been named in the Ram Mandir case, has given a written complaint to the police, asking them to register an FIR in the name of seller, buyer and witnesses. He has alleged corruption in the purchase and sale of four lands. However, no case has been registered yet, while any official is also not ready to speak on this matter.

Dharam Das, who was a party to the Hindu side in the Ram temple case, alleged that the funds collected for the construction of Ram Temple are being misused by the trust. Along with this, the land of Nazul (which only the government has the right to sell and buy) is also being bought and sold.

The name of the concerned registrar has also been included in the written complaint given to the police by Mahant Dharam Das.

Those who have been made accused in the police complaint include Dr Anil Mishra, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and member of the trust, all the officials and members of the trust and witnesses in the land-purchase case in which many senior people of Ayodhya are also named along with the name of Gosaiganj MLA Indra Pratap Tiwari alias Khabbu Tiwari.

In order to “fix” the Vastu defects in the construction of Ram temple, the temple’s walls have to be straightened, for which nearby houses and temples have been bought from the people of many monasteries, temples and house owners.

To restore them, land is being bought and given by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra at many places in the city. There were many allegations and counter allegations in the purchase and sale of land. In this, serious allegations were also made against the trust. The names of the mayor of Ayodhya, Rishikesh Upadhyay and many land mafia involved in the business of buying and selling land were also included.

The committee constituted by the trust itself on this entire matter has given a clean chit to the trust. The senior saints of Ayodhya, Shri Mahant of Nirwani Akhara and Panch Mahant Dharmadas of Hanumangarhi, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust’s general secretary Champat Rai, all the members of the trust and the trustees and the people who bought and sold land and witnessed in the land-trade, names of the people who were involved in purchasing and selling land have been included in the written complaint.

