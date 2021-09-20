Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj, Akhara Parishad Head, Found Dead in Prayagraj; UP CM Condoles Demise

Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj, the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

His body was found hanging inside the Sri Math Baghambari Gaddi in Prayagraj, police said, and senior officers are on the spot to ascertain details. The IG and DIG are present at the spot. The police are also interrogating the people at the Math.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences on the seer’s death. “The death of Mahant Narendra Giri ji, President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, is an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at His feet and strength to the bereaved followers to bear this sorrow," he said in a tweet.

अखिल भारतीय अखाड़ा परिषद के अध्यक्ष महंत नरेंद्र गिरि जी का ब्रह्मलीन होना आध्यात्मिक जगत की अपूरणीय क्षति है।प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान तथा शोकाकुल अनुयायियों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 20, 2021

Reacting to the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his condolences.

“Received sad information about the departure of revered saint Mahant Narendra Giri Ji Maharaj, president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad. The contribution made by Pujya Swamiji, who dedicated his life for the cause of Sanatan Dharma, in the welfare of the society will always be remembered. May God place his soul at his feet," Chouhan said in a tweet.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also reacted to the news. “All India Akhara Parishad President Pujya Narendra Giri ji passed away, irreparable loss! May God grant the virtuous soul a place at his feet and strength to his followers to bear this sorrow. Heartfelt tribute," he said in a tweet.

The 72-year-old seer had earlier been infected with Covid-19 in April this year and had isolated himself in his ashram. Akhilesh Yadav had met Giri Maharaj in Haridwar during the Kumbh Mela, after which he also tested positive for the virus.

