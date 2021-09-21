Mahant Narendra Giri 'Suicide': Saints Hint at Murder, Aide Talks of 'Crores' Involved & UP Nod to Probe | 10 Points

Following the death of Mahant Narendra Giri, the president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad on Monday, many saints have raised suspicion on the nature of death and even questioned the veracity of the suicide note.

According to Inspector General of Police KP Singh, Mahant Giri’s body was found hanging from the ceiling by his disciples. A purported suicide note of seven-eight pages was also found at the site in which the seer had written that he was mentally disturbed and was ending his life. The seer had written he was upset with one of his disciples, the police said.

According to the police, prima facie it appeared to be a case of suicide but things will be clearer after the post-mortem and forensic tests. Singh said a decision will be taken on the last rites of the seer after the arrival of office bearers of the Akhara Parishad.

Meanwhile, several saints and religious bodies have come out questioning the nature of death and came up with their conspiracy theories related to Giri’s death. Here are some of the claims and what police have said so far:

- Mahant Narendra Giri’s death is being linked to the alleged dispute with his disciple Yoga Guru Anand Giri. Police have detained Anand Giri in the case, who was also named by the seer in his reported suicide note. In the suicide note, Narendra Giri has accused Anand Giri of mental torture.

- However, Jitendranand Saraswati, General Secretary of All India Sant Samiti has questioned the authenticity of the note and said Mahant Narendra Giri could hardly sign, so how could he write such a long suicide note.

- UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that the matter will be investigated and the culprits will be given strictest punishment. “Government is ready to facilitate all kinds of investigation. If it is needed, we’re ready for CBI investigation too. Govt won’t turn away from demands of Akhada Parishad, whatever they may be,” Maurya said.

- A petition has also been filed in Allahabad High Court for a CBI probe into Mahant Giri’s death.

- After being detained, Anand Giri has said that Mahant Narendra Giri could never die by suicide. Anand Giri said the seer had been murdered and a huge amount of money was involved. He added that several members in the ‘mutt’ could be involved in the same.

- Reports said that police have got some evidence related to the death through Mahant Giri’s call details.

- Police are investigating the call details made 5-6 hours before Giri’s death and on the basis of contact details will further question the suspects.

- According to sources, police have also got a video related to the death and further investigation is underway in the matter.

- The IGP said that police had received a call at 5.30 pm from the Muth that the seer had hanged himself and added that his body was found at the guest house where he lived during the day.

- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be visiting Prayagraj on Tuesday morning to pay his last respects to seer Mahant Narendra Giri who was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Monday.

Heavy police force was deployed at the Muth from 6 pm onwards and barricades were set up in the surrounding areas. All top officials, including the divisional commissioner, the district magistrate, IG, SSP, were present at the Muth.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here