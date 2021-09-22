Mahant Narendra Giri’s Postmortem Report Shows ‘V' Mark on Neck Indicating Death Due to Suffocation

The postmortem report of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad President Narendra Giri has reportedly indicated that the possible cause of death was suffocation. According to sources, a ‘V’ mark has been found on his neck. At present, the doctors who did the postmortem have preserved his viscera.

Based on the post-mortem report, the SIT will proceed with its investigation. On Wednesday morning, a team of five doctors conducted the postmortem at SRN Hospital. During this videography of the entire procedure was also done. The report has been handed over to the concerned authorities on a sealed cover.

Mahant Narendra Giri was found dead under suspicious circumstances at around 5:30 pm on Monday. A suicide note was recovered, in which his former disciple Swami Anand Giri, chief priest of Bade Hanuman Mandir Aadya Prasad Tiwari and his son Sandeep Tiwari were held responsible for the grave step.

The SIT has been interrogating the arrested Swami Anand Giri and Aadya Tiwari for several hours now. It is reported that both of them have denied their role.

