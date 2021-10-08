CHANGE LANGUAGE
A 'Maharaja' Homecoming as Air India Comes Back to Tatas' After 67 Yrs | Top Six Iconic Moments

Under JRD, Air India made a mark for itself in every sphere of air-flying experience and was known for its excellence across the world, writes Alok Bhatt. (Image: News18)

The historic win, is Air India's homecoming as Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy (JRD) Tata in 1932 founded Tata Aviation Service, the precursor of Tata Airlines and Air India.

After a gap of 68 years, Air India on Friday returned to its founders as the Tata Sons won the bid to acquire the debt-laden national carrier, offering Rs 18,000 crore for acquiring 100 per cent shareholding. The historic win, is Air India’s homecoming as Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy (JRD) Tata in 1932 founded Tata Aviation Service, the precursor of Tata Airlines and Air India. Tata Airlines went public in 1946, as a ‘joint stock company’ named Air India. The maiden flight on June 8, 1948 of Air-India International — Independent India’s first public-private enterprise — with its iconic mascot Maharaja to Europe, has remained as a landmark in India’s aviation history.

In a 3000-cr bid, Tata Sons have won the bid for national carrier Air India
The group submitted their final bid for the airline on 15 September and have emerged as the highest bidders for the acquisition
It was Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy (JRD) Tata who founded the airlines with a small capital of Rs 2 lakh given by a reluctant Sir Dorabji Tata, the then Chairman of Tata Sons.
A young Jehangir then went on to pilot the first flight that inaugurated Indian aviation in 1932, Tata archives record JRD’s experience flying that first airmail for Air India, then called Tata Airlines
In 1946, the aviation division of Tata Sons was listed as Air India and, in 1948, the Air India International was launched with flights to Europe.
In 1953, Air India was nationalised. Mircea Raianu’s recent book Tata: The Global Corporation that Built Indian Capitalism records JRD’s shock when the announcement was made.

first published:October 08, 2021, 17:20 IST