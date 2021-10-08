A 'Maharaja' Homecoming as Air India Comes Back to Tatas' After 67 Yrs | Top Six Iconic Moments

After a gap of 68 years, Air India on Friday returned to its founders as the Tata Sons won the bid to acquire the debt-laden national carrier, offering Rs 18,000 crore for acquiring 100 per cent shareholding. The historic win, is Air India’s homecoming as Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy (JRD) Tata in 1932 founded Tata Aviation Service, the precursor of Tata Airlines and Air India. Tata Airlines went public in 1946, as a ‘joint stock company’ named Air India. The maiden flight on June 8, 1948 of Air-India International — Independent India’s first public-private enterprise — with its iconic mascot Maharaja to Europe, has remained as a landmark in India’s aviation history.

