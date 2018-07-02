English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Student Killed as Violent Clashes Erupt Over Freshers' Day Posters in Ernakulam's Maharaja's College
According to police, four people have been detained in connection with the incident. Of four, three are not students of the college. Officers suspect that a group was called from outside the campus.
Abhimanyu, who was also a member of Student Federation of India (SFI), was stabbed in the stomach in Ernakulam's Maharaja's College (News18)
Thiruvananthapuram: A Maharaja's College student was allegedly stabbed to death and another seriously injured after a scuffle broke out between two groups in college premises in Ernakulam on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.
Twenty-year-old Abhimanyu, who was also a member of Student Federation of India (SFI), was stabbed in the stomach around 1 am when workers of the CPI(M)'s student wing clashed with Campus Front of India members over posters being put up inside college premises for Freshers’ Day, which was to be held on Monday.
Another student, Arjun, has been admitted to a hospital after sustaining grievous injuries.
According to police, four people have been detained in connection with the incident. Of four, three are not students of the college. Officers suspect that a group was called from outside the campus.
“At least 15 people were part of the gang, of which only one was a college student. Others were outsiders and were allegedly workers of Popular Front of India (PFI) and Campus Front,” a police officer said, adding that they have identified more suspects.
Student Federation of India, which dominates the politics of Maharaja’s College, has called for a state wide education bandh to protest the incident.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
