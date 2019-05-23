English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Maharajganj Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Maharajganj (महाराजगंज) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Maharajganj (महाराजगंज) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
63. Maharajganj is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.36% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.61%. The estimated literacy level of Maharajganj is 62.76%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1857606 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Pankaj of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 2,40,458 votes which was 22.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.65% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 23 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Harsh Vardhan of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 1,23,628 votes which was 14.73% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 36.38% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 60.82% and in 2009, the constituency registered 55.63% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Maharajganj was: Pankaj Chowdhary (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,46,234 men, 7,96,767 women and 130 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Maharajganj Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Maharajganj is: 27.1458 83.5622
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: महाराजगंज, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); মহারাজগঞ্জ, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); महाराजगंज, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); મહારાજગંજ, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); மகாராஜ்கன்ச், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); మహరాజ్ గంజ్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಮಹರಾಜ್ಗಂಜ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); മഹാരാജ്ഗഞ്ച്, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
Pankaj Choudhary
BJP
Pankaj Choudhary
LEADING
In 2009, Harsh Vardhan of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 1,23,628 votes which was 14.73% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 36.38% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
Maharajganj Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
83181
58.55%
Pankaj Choudhary
SP
46434
32.69%
Akhilesh
INC
7867
5.54%
Supriya Shrinate
NOTA
1176
0.83%
Nota
IND
622
0.44%
Laldhari Yadav
JKP
576
0.41%
Sumit
IND
435
0.31%
Pannelal
SKRP
314
0.22%
Pappu Chauhan
IND
307
0.22%
Mohankumar
IND
253
0.18%
Pramod Kumar
IND
236
0.17%
Amarjeet
BKUSP
196
0.14%
Manoj Kumar Rana
IND
167
0.12%
Aneel Kumar
JHSP
163
0.11%
Shiv Charan
BMP
134
0.09%
Manish
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 60.82% and in 2009, the constituency registered 55.63% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Maharajganj was: Pankaj Chowdhary (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,46,234 men, 7,96,767 women and 130 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Maharajganj Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Maharajganj is: 27.1458 83.5622
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: महाराजगंज, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); মহারাজগঞ্জ, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); महाराजगंज, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); મહારાજગંજ, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); மகாராஜ்கன்ச், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); మహరాజ్ గంజ్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಮಹರಾಜ್ಗಂಜ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); മഹാരാജ്ഗഞ്ച്, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: What Indians are Googling About Modi and Rahul
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results