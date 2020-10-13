Maharajganj Woman Sets Herself Afire Near UP Vidhan Bhavan: Police

Lucknow: A 35-year-old woman on Tuesday set herself afire near the UP Vidhan Bhavan but police managed to douse the flames and rushed her to hospital. Family disputes appear to be behind the drastic step the woman from Maharajganj district took, said police.

“A 35-year-old woman from Maharajganj district alighted from an auto-rickshaw at the capital tri-section in Lucknow on Tuesday afternoon, poured some inflammable material on herself and set herself afire, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Somen Barma. Police personnel present at the spot put a bedsheet on her and tried to extinguish the flames. She has been admitted to the Civil Hospital,” he added.

It is not yet known how much burn injuries the woman suffered, said the DCP, adding doctors are attending on her. “Initial probe hints towards a family dispute. The matter is being probed,” he added.

The Capital Tri-Section Is In The Vicinity Of The Up Bjp Office, And Is A Vvip Area With Police Deployment Being A Permanent Feature Of The Locality.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor