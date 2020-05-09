Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2020: Rare Facts about the Braveheart

Maharana Pratap was the ruler of Mewar and is considered to be one of the most valiant Hindu kings during the Mughal rule. Maharana Pratap was born on May 9 in 1545. The day is remembered for his undefeated courage and spirit.

On Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2020, here are some lesser-known facts about the king.

1. Pratap’s father was Rana Udai Singh, who founded the city of Udaipur.

2. He is believed to have been of grand stature. Standing tall at 7 feet 5 inches, Pratap weighed about 110 kgs.

3. While neighbouring Hindu kingdoms had surrendered to the Mughal superpower led by Akbar, Maharana Pratap kept resisting.

4. It was his dream to avenge the annexation of Chittor. He made a pledge to eat in a leaf plate and sleep on a bed of straws till he frees Chittor.

5. Maharana Pratap fought against Akbar’s army in the famous war of Haldighati in 1576 and faced defeat. Thereafter, he fled to the hills. Mewar was left at the hands of eventual decline.

6. By 1584, Pratap had managed to win back most of his strongholds as Akbar was preoccupied in Punjab at that period of time.

7. Despite having defeated Pratap on the battlefield, Akbar could not get hold of the Rajput king till his last breath.

8. Maharana Pratap died of an injury received while tightening the string of a bow for hunting in the year 1597.